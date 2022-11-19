Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

