Steem (STEEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Steem has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $68.19 million and $4.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,648.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000504 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00381841 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025420 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00115161 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00801226 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00629167 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006040 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00234278 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
