Stellar Price Reaches $0.0901 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $38.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,688,972,088 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

