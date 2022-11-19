Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 19th (AIRT, APPF, ARGO, BCC, BWFG, CFFN, CPB, CTBI, CTIC, CTSO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 19th:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

