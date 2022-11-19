Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 19th (AIRT, APPF, ARGO, BCC, BWFG, CFFN, CPB, CTBI, CTIC, CTSO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 19th:
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
