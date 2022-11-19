StockNews.com Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451,298 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 265,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

