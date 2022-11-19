StockNews.com Lowers Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

