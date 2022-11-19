Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.30 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $531,472.64 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $330.29 or 0.01982363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.38 or 0.07940348 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00570741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29732182 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 313.81122147 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $315,688.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

