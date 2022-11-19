Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Stryker worth $125,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.61. 1,447,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.