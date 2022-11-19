Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $364.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SMMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

