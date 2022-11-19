Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

