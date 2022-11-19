Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.18 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.