Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.18 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $25,390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

