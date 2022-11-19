SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SPCB stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
