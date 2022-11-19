SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

