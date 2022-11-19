sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $47.63 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and $14.30 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,403,768 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

