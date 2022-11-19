Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price to $200.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.