SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $66,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SIVB traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 918,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $755.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.36 and a 200-day moving average of $383.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

