Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Swire Properties has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

