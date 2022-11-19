Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Swire Properties has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $2.77.
About Swire Properties
