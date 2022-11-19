Synapse (SYN) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $115.88 million and $683,867.79 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

