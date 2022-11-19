Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

