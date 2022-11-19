Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $76.06 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,923,056 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

