System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,836.00 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,836.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,622,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,343,649.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

System1 Trading Down 1.0 %

SST opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

SST has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in System1 by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in System1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 755,506 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in System1 during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.