Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Shares Sold by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,206 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWND. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWND remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

