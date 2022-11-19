Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.93.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
