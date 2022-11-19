Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.93.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 179,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 359.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.