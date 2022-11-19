TC Biopharm Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 21st (NASDAQ:TCBP)

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, November 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TCBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,365. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBP. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

