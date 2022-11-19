TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 326,107 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.36% of TE Connectivity worth $1,217,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

TEL stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.39. 1,454,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.37. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

