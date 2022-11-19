Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

