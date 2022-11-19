Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Shares Down 43.7%

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Rating) shares fell 43.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $710.57 million during the quarter.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. It operates through unifi, TM ONE, TM WHOLESALE, and Shared Services/Others segments. The company offers a suite of communication services and solutions in fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, content, Wi-Fi, information and communications technology (ICT), cloud, data center, and smart services.

