Tenaris S.A. (TS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE TS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $35.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

