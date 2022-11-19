Tenaris S.A. (TS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Tenaris Stock Performance
NYSE TS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $35.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
