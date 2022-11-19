Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 51.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 223.6% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teradata by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 116.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.