TerraClassicUSD Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $223.95 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00077618 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00059942 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010401 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023653 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000280 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,817,790 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
