TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.76 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $225.82 million and $31.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076527 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059086 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010401 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022950 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000265 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,856,840 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.