Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,749.58 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for $1,749.58 or 0.10517944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $84.77 million and $85,479.79 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.22 or 0.07993419 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00570310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.88 or 0.29706548 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

