Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Janet F. Clark Sells 9,990 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 124.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 87.5% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

