Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $924.01 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006040 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $924.01 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002246 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 938,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 916,787,120 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

