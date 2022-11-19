The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $31.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

