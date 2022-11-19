The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

SCHW traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

