The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $379.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,948 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

