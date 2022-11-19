The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is VELA Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 278,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,091. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.