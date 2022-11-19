The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 17.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 23.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSY opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.10. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

