The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,739 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $146.14. 2,064,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,666. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

