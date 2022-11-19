The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

TRV stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

