The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

About Walt Disney

NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,011,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

