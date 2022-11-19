Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE TH opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$2.40 and a one year high of C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$284.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

