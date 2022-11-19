Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $238.00 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077047 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059437 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010431 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023410 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005262 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
