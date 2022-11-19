Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $674,757. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $1,813,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $34,576,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

