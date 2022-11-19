TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001997 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

