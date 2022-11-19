Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.59

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and traded as high as $81.25. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 105,801 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

