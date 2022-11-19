Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 756,882 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,882 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.82% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $78,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of BEP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

