Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $59,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.