Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

