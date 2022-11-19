Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,157,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

